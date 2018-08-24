Home Nation

Home Ministry withdraws security clearance to Al Jazeera, channel may have to stop broadcasting in India

The Qatar-based channel has appealed to the government against the withdrawal of the security clearance and a final decision on it is awaited, a government official said.

Published: 24th August 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 03:06 AM

Al Jazeera's office (Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Al Jazeera, an international English news channel, may have to stop broadcast in India as the Home Ministry has withdrawn the security clearance given to it.

The Qatar-based channel has appealed to the government against the withdrawal of the security clearance and a final decision on it is awaited, a government official said.

Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.

When contacted, a Home Ministry official said it is the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting which takes the decision on the issue of broadcasting licence given to any media outlet.

"Our role is limited to matters related to security clearance.

The decision on cancellation of the broadcasting licence will be taken by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting," the official said.

Another official said the security clearance was given by the Home Ministry on December 3, 2010, and withdrawn on May 29, 2018.

