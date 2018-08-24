By PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Video of man lying dead, unattended at railway station goes viral

Bhopal, Aug 23 (PTI) A video showing a man lying dead and allegedly unattended for several hours in the under-construction Habibganj station in Bhopal went viral on social media today.

The man who apparently shot the video can be seen asking railway staff to look into the matter only to be told that it is an issue handled by the railway police.

A railway police constable the man approached next told him that the matter would be addressed only after they get a memo, an official document which allows police to remove a body found in railway premises.

The incident prompted the railway police to initiate an inquiry with Superintendent of Police (Railways) Manoj Rai telling PTI that a deputy SP-level officer would probe it.

Rai, however, clarified that the man was not lying dead for 8-10 hours, as reported by some passengers, and said that CCTV footage showed that he was alive till around 5-5:30 am today.

Rai also said that the reply of the police constable, who told the passenger that he would attend to the body only after getting a memo, was "improper".

"Necessary action will be taken if the probe team finds anyone guilty," Rai said.