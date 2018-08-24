Home Nation

Madhya Pradesh: Video of man lying dead, unattended at railway station goes viral

A video showing a man lying dead and allegedly unattended for several hours in the under-construction Habibganj station in Bhopal went viral on social media today.

Published: 24th August 2018 12:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th August 2018 12:52 AM   |  A+A-

Hospital Death

Image used for representational purpose.

By PTI

Madhya Pradesh: Video of man lying dead, unattended at railway station goes viral

Bhopal, Aug 23 (PTI) A video showing a man lying dead and allegedly unattended for several hours in the under-construction Habibganj station in Bhopal went viral on social media today.

The man who apparently shot the video can be seen asking railway staff to look into the matter only to be told that it is an issue handled by the railway police.

A railway police constable the man approached next told him that the matter would be addressed only after they get a memo, an official document which allows police to remove a body found in railway premises.

The incident prompted the railway police to initiate an inquiry with Superintendent of Police (Railways) Manoj Rai telling PTI that a deputy SP-level officer would probe it.

Rai, however, clarified that the man was not lying dead for 8-10 hours, as reported by some passengers, and said that CCTV footage showed that he was alive till around 5-5:30 am today.

Rai also said that the reply of the police constable, who told the passenger that he would attend to the body only after getting a memo, was "improper".

"Necessary action will be taken if the probe team finds anyone guilty," Rai said.

 

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Video of man lying dead Madhya Pradesh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Indian archer Deepika Kumari. (Photo | File/AFP)
Asian Games 2018: Archer Deepika Kumari disappointed with her performance
India vs England: Stuart Broad fined 15 per cent match fee for using aggressive language
Gallery
Rahi Sarnobat on Wednesday became the first Indian female shooter to win a gold at the Asian Games, achieving the rare feat after a nerve-wracking 25m pistol final. Click to know more about her:
Eight things to know about Asian Games gold medallist Rahi Sarnobat
Kuldip Nayar was a renowned journalist and former editor of The Indian Express who fought fiercely for press freedom, especially during Emergency. Nayar has authored 15 books including 'Beyond the Lines', and 'Emergency Retold'. (Photo | PTI)
Here is the list of must-read books of late veteran journalist Kuldip Nayar