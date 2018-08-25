Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Mine blast in Keran sector kills soldier, SPO decamps with AK rifle

Army has planted landmines at several places along the LoC to prevent infiltration of militants and Border Action Team attacks by Pakistani troops.

Published: 25th August 2018 09:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2018 09:51 PM   |  A+A-

Image of Jammu and Kashmir Police personnel for representational purpose (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: An army man was killed and another injured in separate landmine explosions near the Line of Control (LoC) in Keran sector of Jammu and Kashmir while a Special Police Officer (SPO) deserted police force and decamped with an AK-assault rifle from south Kashmir's volatile Shopian district on Saturday.

A police officer said a landmine blast took place in Gogal Dal area near LoC in Keran sector when army men were patrolling the area yesterday. In the explosion, a soldier identified as Abhishek Chetri sustained multiple splinter injuries. He has been hospitalised.

The official said another landmine blast took place near Balbir Post in Keran sector in the early morning today when army men were conducting routine patrol. In the blast, Rifleman Nehal Gurung sustained critical injuries and was evacuated to army hospital in Srinagar, where he succumbed to injuries.

Army has planted landmines at several places along the LoC to prevent infiltration of militants and Border Action Team (BAT) attacks by Pakistani troops. Meanwhile, a Special Police Officer (SPO) of Jammu and Kashmir Police posted at Police Station Shopian in south Kashmir fled from the police station along with an AK-47 rifle today.

"The SPO fled with the AK-47 rifle of his colleague," a police officer said.The missing SPO identified as Showkat Ahmad Sheikh of Hermain village of Shopian may have joined militancy. Shopian is hotbed of militancy and militants of Lashkar-e-Toiba, Hizbul Mujahideen and Jaish-e-Mohammad are active in the district. The police officer said a massive manhunt has been launched by security forces to track down the SPO and recover the weapon.

A police spokesman said they during intelligence-based operations busted three hideouts of militants in south Kashmir's Pulwama district."Three persons including key Over Ground Worker (OGW) of militants were arrested while incriminating material, IED material, an AK Magazine, one Insas Magazine and a UBGL was recovered," he said.He said the arrested persons were working for militant group Hizbul Mujahideen.

