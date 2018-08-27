Home Nation

Sheena Bora murder case: Mikhail Bora's cross-examination completed

Mikhail said Sheena had told him that her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea, was disliked by Peter and Indrani.

Published: 27th August 2018 09:35 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2018 09:35 PM   |  A+A-

Photo of Sheena Bora (L) and Indrani Mukerjea (R) (File Photo | PTI)

By PTI

MUMBAI: The defence today completed the cross-examination of Mikhail Bora in the Sheena Bora murder case in which his mother Indrani Mukerjea and former media baron Peter Mukerjea are the prime accused.

His deposition in the special Central Bureau of Investigation court of judge J C Jagdale went on for over a month.

He is the 15th prosecution witness to testify in the 2012 murder case.

He was cross-examined today by Peter's lawyer Shrikant Shivde.

Replying to a question, Mikhail said Sheena had told him that her relationship with Rahul Mukerjea, son of Peter Mukerjea, was 'disliked' by Peter and Indrani.

Mikhail told the court that he had disclosed this fact to the CBI when his statement was being recorded.

He denied that he was instructed by the police to "disclose only selective facts" while giving his statement.

The defence had pointed out that various facts related to the case which Mikhail told the court were missing in his statements to the police or the CBI.

Sheena (24), daughter of prime accused Indrani from an earlier relationship, was allegedly killed in April, 2012.

However, the incident came to light in August 2015 after Mukerjea's then driver Shyamvar Rai, who was arrested by police for possessing a firearm, disclosed it.

The Mumbai Police arrested Indrani, Khanna and Rai for allegedly killing Sheena.

Later, Peter was also arrested for allegedly being part of the conspiracy.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Sheena Bora murder Mikhail Bora

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Asian Games 2018
Videos
Bollywood actor Salman Khan (File photo | AP)
30 years of Salman Khan: Some facts about Bollywood’s Bhaijaan
Arjun Rampal (File | AFP)
Watch Arjun Rampal, Harshvardhan Rane, Gurmeet Chaudhary talking about Paltan
Gallery
Played by Aaron Paul, Jesse Pinkman is Walter White's (Bryan Cranston) partner in crime, literally in Vince Gilligan's top rated TV show, 'Breaking Bad'. Here are 10 great quotes by Aaron Paul's character in the show.
10 kickass quotes by Aaron Paul's Jesse Pinkman in Breaking Bad
Children tie rakhi on Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the occasion of Raksha Bandhan in New Delhi on August 26 2018. (Photo | PIB)
Raksha Bandhan 2018: From PM Modi to Deepika Padukone, here is how brothers and sisters celebrated their love