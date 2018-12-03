Raipur: UPSC aspirant, wife arrested, Rs 5 crore fake notes seized

Ejaz Kaiser By

Express News Service

RAIPUR: The Raipur police on Sunday arrested a couple who possessed fake currency notes of Rs 5 crore, all in the denomination of Rs 2000.

The arrested couple Nikhil Kumar Singh (29) and wife Poonam Agrawal (30), who was residing in a rented house at Amlidih area of Raipur had been secretly operating a syndicate of printing fake currencies for the past one month.

The Raipur senior Superintendent of police Amresh Mishra got a tip-off on huge cash worth crores were lying in a house at Amlidih following which he alerted the city police. The crime branch formed a team that swung into action and based on the inputs succeeded in raiding the house where Rs 5 crepe cash were dumped beside a coloured printer, two mobile phones and laptop.

"Singh was an aspirant for the UPSC civil services and even qualified the preliminary examination earlier. A few months ago he came to Raipur with his wife and got engaged in such illegal activities. They were in touch with some industrial houses and the NGOs.

They had tried to convince various companies about their close contacts with several NGOs and promised them to return 80 per cent of the sanctioned corporate social responsibility (CSR) funds immediately if they sanction to the NGOs that will get remaining 20 per cent. The couple accumulated huge fake notes and prepared its video clippings to win the confidence of the big companies and the voluntary organisations to deceive them", the additional superintendent of police (Raipur) Prafulla Thakur said.

The couple had also opened a bank account in ICICI bank on the name of Pirari Solution Pvt Ltd to earn the trust of the people. Nikhil is a native of Bihar.