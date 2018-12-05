Home Nation

New rules for children’s hostels soon

The Ministry has directed the NCPCR to draft the guidelines in the matter after consulting other concerned stakeholders and they are also planning to have these guidelines notified under the Juvenile

Published: 05th December 2018 03:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 04:51 AM   |  A+A-

Maneka Gandhi

Union Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi (File | PTI)

By Sumi Sukanya dutta
Express News Service

NEW DELHI:  The Union Women and Child Development Ministry, for the first time, has started making guidelines for children’s hostels attached to schools and other educational institutes, and those run by individuals.

The move follows a Supreme Court directive in a case going on since 2007, and the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights has been assigned the task of coming up with the guidelines within a month. The exercise will exclude shelter homes or child care institutions where children in need of protection and care or juveniles in conflict with law live. 

 “Children staying at hostels, including those attached to schools, are as vulnerable as children at any other facility, like CCIs and day-care centres,” said WCD minister Maneka Gandhi.The guidelines will ensure adequate safety, a minimum standard of living conditions and periodic inspections at hostels, she said.

The ministry has directed the NCPCR to hold consultations with other stakeholders, and the guidelines will eventually be notified under the Juvenile Justice Act or the JJ Rules.“To ensure the safety and well-being of children even at school hostels, we will be sharing the guidelines with the Ministry of Human Resource Development for dissemination among schools providing boarding facility,” Gandhi said.

Officials in the ministry said that the Centre had asked all states and Union Territories to undertake inspection of all CCIs and related facilities and to ensure their registration.  As per Section 41 of the JJ Act, registration of all CCIs is mandatory, but it does not cover other hostels.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
WCD ministry children hostels child safety guidelines Maneka Gandhi

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp