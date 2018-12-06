Home Nation

Building bridges in Kashmir with a wall of kindness

Volunteers of the NGO WhoisHussain painted a wall of a portion of Hotel Pamposh to display the clothes, shoes  and other items donated by people. “

Published: 06th December 2018 03:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th December 2018 07:44 AM   |  A+A-

The poor and needy can take clothes and other items from the wall (Photo | Zahoor Punjabi)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR:  These days, kindness comes wrapped in woollens in Srinagar. Taking cue from philanthropists in Iran and Turkey, a group of volunteers of a non-governmental organisation (NGO) has set up a ‘wall of kindness’ in the city for people to donate clothes and for the poor and needy to pick them without having to ask anyone.

Volunteers of the NGO WhoisHussain painted a wall of a portion of Hotel Pamposh to display the clothes, shoes and other items donated by people. “The idea behind this ‘wall of kindness’ is to create a bridge for the people to donate their spare clothes for those who need them,” Sheezan Muntazir, a volunteer, said.
The ‘wall of kindness’ started displaying the clothes from Tuesday. Since Kashmir is in the grip of cold these days, people are mostly donating woollen clothes such as jackets, sweaters, caps, etc.

“There has been a good response. People are coming forward and donating woollen clothes, food items, etc. Needy people come and take them from the wall without having to ask anybody,” said Muntazir. “The initiative aims to inculcate a sense of giving for greater good of society.”

The ‘wall of kindness’ remains functional from 10 am to 8 pm and a volunteer of the NGO remains present at the spot to guide people how to hang the clothes and other items. In the evening, they remove the clothes and keep them in a local mosque so that they don’t get wet, he added.According to Muntazir, there are 30 volunteers, including students. “We are a self-financing group,” he said.

He said the NGO had acquired permission from the Srinagar Municipal Corporation to set up ‘wall of kindness’ at two more places in Srinagar — Kashmir University and Amar Singh College. “We will seek permission from the authorities of the two institutes for painting a portion of their walls,” Muntazir said.
The concept originated in Mashhad city in Iran and was then copied in Turkey, Pakistan and other countries.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
bridges in Kashmir Jammu and Kashmir Hotel Pamposh WhoisHussain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rapid Fire with actor Jayaprakash
Rapid Fire: Tamil Rockers are frauds, says Jayaprakash
Kedarnath special screening
Celebrities attend special screening of Kedarnath
Gallery
Global icons Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas got married on December 1 and 2. The couple followed Western and Indian traditions for the wedding. In this new photo from their Hindu wedding at Jodhpur's majestic Umaid Bhawan Palace, they look radiantly happy. (Photo | Instagram)
Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas had a fun-filled Hindu wedding: Check out the photos!
Here is the list of Tollywood actors who got enlisted in Forbes top 100 richest Indians.
From Pawan Kalyan to Vijay Deverakonda: Tollywood stars who got listed in Forbes top 100 richest Indians
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp