Lalrinawma elected deputy speaker of Mizoram Assembly

By PTI

AIZAWL: Lalrinawma, who recently won Tuikum Assembly seat on Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket, was on Thursday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of Mizoram House.

A degree holder in mechanical engineering, Lalrinawma (45) had also bagged the seat in 2013 polls. Shortly after his appointment, he said that he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28.

The results were declared on December 11.

The MNF, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance, won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, uprooting Congress from its last bastion in the northeast.

Newly elected Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday, the third day of the Assembly, made obituary references to three departed leaders -- former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former legislator Chawngzuala and sitting legislator S Laldingliana.

The legislators observed a minute's silence as mark of respect to the leaders before getting on with the proceedings.

Vajpayee died on August 16 at the age of 93, while former minister Chawngzuala passed away days later, on August 23.

Two-time legislator S Laldingliana, elected in 2008 and 2013 assembly polls, died on November 1.