Home Nation

Lalrinawma elected deputy speaker of Mizoram Assembly

A degree holder in mechanical engineering, Lalrinawma (45) who had also bagged the seat in 2013 polls said that he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

Published: 20th December 2018 02:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 20th December 2018 02:39 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

AIZAWL: Lalrinawma, who recently won Tuikum Assembly seat on Mizo National Front (MNF) ticket, was on Thursday elected unopposed as the deputy speaker of Mizoram House.

A degree holder in mechanical engineering, Lalrinawma (45) had also bagged the seat in 2013 polls. Shortly after his appointment, he said that he would make all efforts to fulfill his responsibilities.

Election to the 40-member Mizoram Assembly was held on November 28.

The results were declared on December 11.

The MNF, an ally of the National Democratic Alliance, won 26 seats in the 40-member Assembly, uprooting Congress from its last bastion in the northeast.

Newly elected Chief Minister Zoramthanga on Tuesday, the third day of the Assembly, made obituary references to three departed leaders -- former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, former legislator Chawngzuala and sitting legislator S Laldingliana.

The legislators observed a minute's silence as mark of respect to the leaders before getting on with the proceedings.

Vajpayee died on August 16 at the age of 93, while former minister Chawngzuala passed away days later, on August 23.

Two-time legislator S Laldingliana, elected in 2008 and 2013 assembly polls, died on November 1.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Lalrinawma Mizoram Assembly deputy speaker

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Russians have a new pet - mini-pigs
Damascus' Christmas tree brings light after years of conflict
Gallery
Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami | Kings XI Punjab: 4.80 crore (File | AP)
From Mohammed Shami to Varun Chakravarthy: Check out the complete list of cricketers snapped up in IPL auction
The Congress chief ministers in three heartland states of Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh took oath amid much fanfare on 17 December 2018 in the presence of party president Rahul Gandhi, former prime minister Manmohan Singh and a host of opposi
Congress CMs take oath in three Hindi heartland states amid opposition bonhomie, absence of key allies
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp