TRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao meets Mamata Banerjee, says talks for Federal Front will continue

The Telangana Chief Minister met Mamata a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and BJD president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar.

Published: 24th December 2018 06:39 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th December 2018 07:33 PM   |  A+A-

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee welcomes Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao in Kolkata (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

KOLKATA: TRS president and Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao Monday met his West Bengal counterpart Mamata Banerjee and asserted that the dialogue for a Federal Front will continue.

"Very shortly we will come out with a concrete plan," Rao told reporters after meeting the Trinamool Congress (TMC) president at the state secretariat here.

"My efforts for non-BJP, non-Congress alliance will continue," he added.

The Telangana Rashtra Samiti (TRS) chief met Mamata a day after meeting Odisha Chief Minister and Biju Janata Dal (BJD) president Naveen Patnaik in Bhubaneswar, another strong regional party leader.

Rao, fresh from victory in his home state Telangana, is meeting leaders to provide an alternative to the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead of the 2019 election.

From December 25, for two to three days, Rao will be in the national capital, the release had said. Rao will make a courtesy call on Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his stay in New Delhi, it had said, adding he will also meet former Uttar Pradesh Chief Ministers Mayawati and Akhilesh Yadav.

 

TAGS
K Chandrasekhar Rao Mamata Banerjee Federal Front TRS TMC United opposition

