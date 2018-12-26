Home Nation

NIA detains 10 people in connection with probe into new ISIS module

Published: 26th December 2018 11:50 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th December 2018 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

NIA raids

Visuals from Amroha where NIA is conducting searches in connection with a new ISIS module. (Photo | ANI/Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The National Investigation Agency on Wednesday detained 10 people in connection with its probe into a new ISIS module which was allegedly planning to carry out blasts in north India, especially in the national capital, officials said.

The agency conducted searches across 16 locations in Uttar Pradesh and New Delhi in connection with its probe into the new ISIS module called 'Harkat ul Harb e Islam'.

"The searches are going on," an NIA spokesperson said.

Wednesday's searches come a week after the sleuths of the investigation agency on December 19 had carried out raids at seven places in Tamil Nadu, including three in Chennai. 

The probe was conducted to investigate the conspiracy to kill Hindu leaders and threats to their outfits
The raids took place simultaneously at Otteri, Vyasarpadi and Pallavaram in Chennai. Searches were also conducted in Tindivanam and Coimbatore.

The operation was reportedly in connection with a seven-member gang arrested by NIA under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for conspiring to kill two Hindu leaders – Hindu Makkal Katchi founder-president Arjun Sampath and Sakthi Sena Organisation leader Anbu Mani.

(Further details awaited)

