Home Nation

Fire breaks out in Kolkata metro, 16 hurt

West Bengal Fire Service and Kolkata Police Disaster Management group have started rescue operations to evacuate all the passengers.

Published: 27th December 2018 05:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 11:36 PM   |  A+A-

Kolkata metro fire

Kolkata metro catches fire. (Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Sixteen people were hospitalised with unconsciousness due to asphyxiation caused by smoke after an AC metro rake caught fire near Maidan metro station in central Kolkata on Thursday evening.

"Sixteen people have been admitted to the hospital out of which one person has sustained a fracture with the rest having minor injuries. The blaze was caused due to a spark at the front of the train," said additional deputy commissioner (south) Aparjita Rai.

Several people also became senseless due to smoke in the tunnel where the metro rake caught fire. Some passengers evacuated by breaking the windows of the metro rake while others evacuated through the motorman's exit sustaining minor injuries in the process. 

Several passengers claimed that the train was moving with the blaze and then halted. Metro Rail CPRO Indrani Bandopadhyay said, "The power connection was switched off after smoke was seen in an AC metro rake while running from Rabindra Sadan towards Maidan. Metro staff started dousing the fire from outside after which the people were evacuated. Our primary concern was the evacuation and our biggest relief is that there are no casualties"

However, passengers complained that they were trapped inside the rake for over an hour before being rescued by the metro rail authorities. They also complained that there was no announcement from the motorman which caused panic among them. Metro Rail CPRO added that the motorman had continuously announced passengers not to panic but if they could not hear, there could have been a possibility of a technical glitch. Metro services were partially resumed between Central and Noapara stations in the north and Tollygunge and Kavi Subhash stations in the south.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kolkata Metro fire Kolkata fire accident Kolkata fire rescue operations

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai's Motta Maadi Music is back with Rajinikanth hits
Q&A with Prabhu Chawla 8: Imran Khan to teach India how to handle minorities? What a joke!
Gallery
Then Information and Broadcasting Minister Arun Jaitley in the Law Minister Office. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Arun Jaitley: Here are some rare snaps of the Indian finance minister
Industrialist Ratan Tata arriving at New Delhi to testify before the Srikrishna Panel. (File | EPS)
Happy birthday Ratan Tata: Check out some rare photos of the astute businessman
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp