IIT Kharagpur to set up Centre of Excellence in AI at Hyderabad

In the long run, the institute plans to set up a Research Park in subjects such as AI, cyber security, robotics and advanced manufacturing.

Published: 27th December 2018 09:41 PM

By PTI

HYDERABAD: IIT Kharagpur will set up a Centre of Excellence in Artificial Intelligence shortly here, the institute's programme manager Utkarsh Prasad said Thursday.

In the long run, the institute plans to set up a Research Park in subjects such as AI, cyber security, robotics and advanced manufacturing, he said, adding, it was at the discussion stage.

He said IIT Kharagpur was working with the Telangana government to setup, in the short term, a Centre of excellence in artificial intelligence.

The function of the Centre would be two-fold, training of professionials in AI and taking up research and industry projects from industry and government, Prasad told PTI.

Telangana Principal Secretary IT and Industry Jayesh Ranjan said the government has already identified 2000 sqft in Kukatpallya for setting up the AI centre andwill soon enter into an MoU with IIT-Kharagpur.

The Centre of Excellence for Data Science and Artificial Intelligence (CoEDS and AI) by Nasscom here will start functioning from February 2019.

