19 students killed themselves in Kota, India's coaching capital, this year

The rising toll has raised question marks on the entire process of coaching, admission and preparation for competitive exams at these coaching centres. 

Published: 27th December 2018 07:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th December 2018 01:01 PM

KOTA-students

Image for representational purpose only.

By Rajesh Asnani
Express News Service

JAIPUR: As many as 19 students have committed suicide in India’s coaching capital, Kota, this year. The count is up significantly from 7 in 2017 and 17 in 2016. The rising toll has raised question marks on the entire process of coaching, admission and preparation for competitive exams at these coaching centres. 

The third incident of suicide in four days has sent shockwaves throughout the country. The latest victim, Jitesh, hailed from Siwan district in Bihar and had been studying for IIT entrance for the past 3 years at a reputed coaching centre in the city. Sources said on Tuesday, his family called him several times but he did not respond. Finally, they asked one of his friends to help them reach Jitesh. When the friend reached his room, he found him hanging from the ceiling, sources said.

On Sunday, 18-year Disha Singh, who was preparing for her medical entrance exam, also hung herself to death. Disha hailed from Khushinagar in Uttar Pradesh and committed suicide in the hostel in Landmark City area where she was staying. Sub-inspector Naik Mohammad, who is investigating the case, said when some girls at Disha’s hostel went into her room around 1 pm on Sunday, they found her hanging from a ceiling fan. She left a suicide note saying she was under a lot of stress due to her studies.

A day before Disha’s suicide, 17-year-old Deepak Dadheech also hung himself to death at a coaching centre in the city’s RK Puram area. Deepak did not leave any suicide note.BS Shekhawat, a psychiatrist at New Medical College, said, “Fearing they may not make the cut and meet the expectations of their parents, the students often find the stress too tough to cope with and end up taking their lives.” The district administration said coaching centres have been given detailed guidelines to keep students free of stress and depression.

Study stress kills
Also Read: Rajasthan's Kota - The killer coaching hub

Comments(1)

  • shivaswamy
    I feel this happens only India because of parents and coaching center pressure on students also Government nonsense system of educational management corruptions with parents and coaching center.
    15 hours ago reply
