Army foils BAT attack in Nowgam sector, kills 2 Pakistan soldiers

SRINAGAR: On New Year eve, Army has foiled a BAT attack of Pakistani soldiers along the Line of Control (LoC) in Nowgam sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district in Jammu and Kashmir and killed two Pakistani soldiers.

An army official said intruders of Pakistan’s Border Action Team (BAT) attempted to move towards the army posts in Nowgam sector by exploiting the thick jungles close to LoC last night.

“The intruders wearing combat dresses of Pakistani regulars were assisted by heavy firing of machine guns, mortars and rockets from the Pakistani posts. The movement was detected by the army men deployed along the LoC and they fired on the intruders,” he said.

The official said heavy exchange of fire continued the whole night and during search operations in thick jungles and difficult terrain, troops recovered bodies of two likely Pakistani soldiers and large cache of warlike stores with Pakistani markings.

“The search operations are still underway in the sector to sanitise the area,” he said.

“From the recovery, it was estimated that BAT team intended to carry out a gruesome attack on the Army forward post in Nowgam sector. The alertness of troops foiled such an attempt,” he added.

The official said Pakistan Army could take back the mortal remains of deceased since they provided full covering fire support to these intruders.