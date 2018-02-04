SRINAGAR: A teacher of a Madrasa (religious seminary) in strife-torn Kashmir has been arrested by police for allegedly sodomising a minor student inside a Madrassa.

A police official said a student (name withheld) of Madrasa Darul-Hudda accompanied by his father lodged a written complaint in Police Station Kreeri in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district that on December 20 a teacher of the seminary sodomised him in the classroom.

He said the boy alleged that on December 20, a teacher of the seminary called him in his room after morning (Fajar) prayers and sexually assaulted him.

The boy alleged that when the teacher sexually assaulted him, other students of the seminary were in Masjid taking lessons of Holy Quran.

The police official said the boy complained that the teacher closed the door and forcibly sodomised him. He said police have registered an FIR No 04/18 under section 377 and 506 of Ranbir Penal Code (RPC) and have taken up the investigation.

“During the course of investigation, medical formalities were completed and statements of witnesses were recorded,” the official said.

He said the raids were carried out to arrest the accused teacher, who evaded arrest. “However, the police continued the raids and finally managed to arrest the accused teacher yesterday,” the police official said. He said further investigation of the case is going on.

Many Madrasas are functioning in the Muslim-majority Jammu and Kashmir, where students undergo the religious teaching.