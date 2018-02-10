MUMBAI: The Mumbai Police on Friday veteran venture capitalist and co-founder of Seedfund Mahesh Murthy, who is popularly known as ‘start-up guru’, following charges of sexual harassment, levelled by a Delhi woman.

However, later police clarified that it was a technical arrest and that Murthy has been granted anticipatory bail by a court.

Murthy too took to the micro-blogging site Twitter to announce his release. “To all: the hon’ble court granted me anticipatory bail in this case some time ago. I am told it was a procedural technical arrest and I have already been released on surety,” he wrote in one of his messages.

Murthy, a resident of western Mumbai suburb of Bandra, was arrested by the officials of Khar police station on a complaint of a Delhi-based woman that he used objectionable, derogatory, obscene signs and made sexual remarks about her on WhatsApp.

The complaint was forwarded by the NCW to the Maharashtra Police, which passed it on to the Mumbai Police.

“This is the same issue on which I had filed a case and where the High Court has already passed an interim order in my favour and against the complainant back in April 2017,” Murthy said in yet another tweet later in the evening.

However, police officials said that this is another case.