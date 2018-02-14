LUCKNOW: The prime accused in the killing of Dalit law student Dileep Saroj in Allahabad last week, was arrested from Sultanpur on Wednesday, police said.

The accused Vijay Shankar was arrested from the house of Chandra Bhadra Singh, a political leader.

After a minor scuffle over some trivial issue at an eatery, Saroj was brutally assaulted by four men, led by Singh. The 26-year-old LLB student had gone into a coma and later died on Sunday.

The killing had been filmed by some passersby and had gone viral, leading to nationwide outrage.

His post-mortem had revealed that he had 30 injuries on his body, including several fractures.

Political parties had slammed the Bharatiya Janata Party government in Uttar Pradesh over the attack and the matter was repeatedly raised by the opposition in the ongoing budget session in the assembly.

Students of the Allahabad University had gone on a rampage after Saroj's death. They had set a bus ablaze and laid siege to the District Magistrate's office.

The Yogi Adityanath government, after facing much flak, had announced a compensation of Rs 20 lakh to the family of the deceased.