CHANDIGARH: BJP National President Amit Shah on Thursday said the party had provided a corruption-free and stable government in Haryana and the country, and promised it would ensure 'sabka vikas' (development for all castes and communities).

Addressing the Bharatiya Janata Party's (BJP) 'Yuva Hunkar Rally' at Pandu Pindara village in Jind district, Shah said the BJP's governance model was to ensure equal development for all.

Shah pointed out that Haryana was infamous for rampant corruption and maladministration in the tenure of previous governments but the BJP regime, headed by Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, provided a corruption-free and transparent government.

He said the welfare schemes initiated by the Central and the Haryana governments were aimed at helping the farmers and the downtrodden.

Thousands of security personnel, including Haryana Police and para-military forces, kept a strict watch at the rally venue, areas surrounding it and Jind district and nearby areas.

BJP ministers and legislators arrived at the venue on motorcycles. The state BJP had asked workers to come to the rally on bikes.

The opposition Indian National Lok Dal (INLD) had threatened to show black flags to the BJP president over the issue of non-construction of the SYL (Sutlej-Yamuna Link) canal and failure of the BJP to fulfil the promises made to the people of Haryana.

The police detained INLD leaders and workers in some districts to prevent them from reaching the rally venue, about 200 km from here.

Haryana Congress President Ashok Tanwar was also detained in Jind town as he was planning to hold a protest.