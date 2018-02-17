BAREILLY: Union Home Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday said that India and China share good relations and if any differences crop up between the two nations on border issues, then talks will be held.

“I believe we have good relations with China. If some differences crop up between the two nations on border issues, we hold talks, like we have done from time to time,” Singh said here.

Speaking about the recent terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir, Singh lauded the Indian Army, asserting that everyone should place their trust on the jawans.

“Our jawans have achieved great success in neutralising terrorists in 2017. We must place our trust on them. Desh ka mastak kabhi jhukne nahi diya jaega (Will not let country’s head hang), he added.

Singh’s statements come after numerous terrorist attacks in different parts of Jammu and Kashmir.

On February 12, an encounter broke out at the 23 Battalion Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) camp in Srinagar's Karan Nagar.

Earlier this month, terrorists stormed the Sunjwan army camp in Jammu, killing five security personnel and one civilian. Six army personnel and six civilians got injured.