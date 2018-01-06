The boundary wall of the UP State Haj Committee after it was repainted. (Photo: EPS)

LUCKNOW: Taking a U-turn on the issue of painting the boundary wall of UP State Haj Committee office in saffron, the state government got it repainted in white to dilute the saffron tinge here on Saturday.

The move has come after the state government came under sharp criticism from Mulsim religious leaders and opposition parties alike accusing it of targeting a particular community and stoking the religious passions by indulging in petty colour politics.

Justifying the repainting, secretary, State Haj Committee, RP Singh held the contractor, entrusted with whitewashing the building, responsible for the goof up. Singh also claimed that action would be initiated against the contractor for painting the wall in dark saffron instead of light yellow as directed by the committee.

On Friday, Singh had said that though the idea was to get the building painted in accordance with other government buildings, the contractor appeared to have been overzealous in colouring the wall as saffron. However, uniformity with other government buildings in vicinity was imperative, Singh had claimed.

However, the incident had evoked sharp reactions from BJP detractors who claimed that the move was for imposing its ideology forcibly on institutions in a bid to saffronise the state. However, Minority Affairs and Haj minister Mohsin Raza was even candid in saying that the saffron depicted ‘energy’ and that there was no harm in colouring the wall in saffron as it would save it from getting stained as well.