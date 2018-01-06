JAMMU: The Jammu and Kashmir government today announced an ex-gratia relief of Rs 4 lakh each to the next of kin of those killed in a snow avalanche near Sadna top in Kupwara district, an official spokesperson said.

The government also announced a compensation of Rs 12,600 each to two other people who were injured condition in the accident, he said.

Ten people were killed and two were injured after a snow avalanche hit two vehicles in Kupwara yesterday.

Minister for Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation Reconstruction and Floriculture Javaid Mustafa Mir announced the compensation under the State Disaster Relief Fund (SDRF) for the victims' families, the official said.

The minister expressed his deepest condolences with the bereaved families and assured them of every possible support from the state government, he added.

Mir also issued directions to provide better medical facilities to the injured, the spokesman said.