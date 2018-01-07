MANDALGARH: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Sunday released the names for the upcoming by-elections to the Parliamentary constituency and Legislative Assembly Constituency of Rajasthan and West Bengal.

Rajasthan Cabinet Minister from Alwar Jaswant Singh Yadav and party leader from Ajmer Ramswarup Lamba have been finalised as the candidates for the upcoming by-elections in the Parliamentary constituency.

Shakti Singh Hada from Kota will be the BJP's candidate for the Legislative Assembly constituency polls in Rajasthan’s Mandalgarh.

Meanwhile, MLA Manju Basu has been finalised for the upcoming Legislative Assembly constituency polls in West Bengal’s Noapara.

Schedule for by-elections to fill the casual vacancy in the Lok Sabha from the Parliamentary Constituency and State Legislative Assemblies of Rajasthan and West Bengal will take place on January 29, the Election Commission had informed earlier.