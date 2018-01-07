JAMMU: Jammu and Kashmir Governor N N Vohra and Deputy Chief Minister Nirmal Singh today paid tributes to former chief minister and ruling PDP founder Mufti Mohammad Sayeed on his second death anniversary.

The governor, in his message, said Sayeed was a far sighted political leader and an astute administrator who, during his two tenures as the chief minister, remained focussed on securing development and bettering people of the state.

The deputy chief minister also paid tributes to the former chief minister and said people of the state should carry forward the legacy of the visionary leader and implement his vision for peace, dignity, development and prosperity of the state.

"The vacuum and void created by the demise of Sayeed is very difficult to fill, however, the state would witness a new era of development and prosperity by pursuing the path and vision shown by the late leader," Singh said.

PDP leader and Minister for Food, Civil Supplies, Consumer Affairs and Tribal Affairs, Chowdhary Zulfkar Ali, said Sayeed was a "statesman of the century and ambassador of peace".

While paying tributes to the party founder at a commemoration function at Gandhi Nagar here, Ali said Sayeed's decision of forming government with the BJP was historic.

He said, "although there is huge difference between policies and ideologies of the PDP and the BJP, the government is functioning very well under the leadership of Mehbooba Mufti".