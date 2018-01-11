NEW DELHI: Congress President Rahul Gandhi on Thursday paid tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his 52nd death anniversary and said building up unity and solidarity among people is a major task.

"My tributes to former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastriji on his death anniversary. Among the major tasks before us, none is of greater importance for our strength and stability than the task of building up the unity and solidarity of our people," Gandhi tweeted.

Shastri, who was India's second Prime Minister, was born in 1904 in Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh and served in the office between June 1964 and January 1966.

He died on January 11, 1966 in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, a day after signing the Tashkent Declaration, reportedly due to cardiac arrest.