ITARSI: On the occasion of Republic Day, the teachers of a training institute in Madhya Pradesh’s Itarsi, asked their students to take a pledge not to vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the upcoming elections.



“Unless Modi government stops online examinations, I will not vote for Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), nor will I support a BJP worker in any way. I also pledge to encourage three more people within 24 hours to take this pledge,” students at Vijaylaxmi Industrial Training Institute were recorded as repeating after the teachers, in a video.

#WATCH Teachers of Vijaylaxmi Industrial Training Institute in Itarsi ask students to take pledge not to vote for BJP in the upcoming elections & support it in any manner until it stops online examinations #MadhyaPradesh (26.01.18) pic.twitter.com/PY3S721Mbq — ANI (@ANI) January 28, 2018

The students also pledged to spread awareness in their respective districts about the “corruption and injustice” of the BJP.

After the video got viral, the institute’s moderator apologised to the BJP workers.