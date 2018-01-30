SRINAGAR: Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Monday said that ordering a magisterial probe into the killings of civilians in Shopian and simultaneously registering an FIR against Army is creating confusion.

Abdullah while addressing the state assembly said that at a time when the government has already registered an FIR there was no need to order a Magistrate probe.

“We are giving confusing signals. On one side, magisterial inquiry has been ordered which would have made sense if FIR was registered against unknown persons. But FIR has been registered reportedly with name of a Major and one other,” said Omar.

“If we know the names in murder and attempt to murder case, then what is the need of magisterial inquiry. I will request you not to do politics. We need to give justice to those who lost their lives or received injuries and then take steps to stop this sequence,” he added.

Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) SP Vaid on Monday said no officer has been named in the F.I.R. over Shopian killings.

An F.I.R. has been registered over death of two civilians in army firing in Ganowpora village of south Kashmir’s Shopian district on Saturday.

“The F.I.R. is start of investigation process. It does not conclude there. No officer has been named. The F.I.R. says so and so unit of army headed by such and such person was there,” Vaid told reporters.

The army opened fire after it came under heavy stone pelting from a mob in Ganowpora village in which nine persons were also injured.