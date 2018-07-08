Home Nation

Tea vendor became PM because Congress preserved democracy: Mallikarjun Kharge

Apparently insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was functioning in a dictatorial manner, Kharge emphasised the Congress party’s ‘democratic’ credentials while addressing the workers.

Published: 08th July 2018 10:03 PM  |   Last Updated: 09th July 2018 11:55 AM   |  A+A-

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: A tea vendor could become India’s Prime Minister because the Congress preserved democracy, AICC general secretary in-charge of Maharashtra Mallikarjun Kharge said here while addressing party workers on Sunday.

Apparently insinuating that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was functioning in a dictatorial manner, Kharge emphasised the Congress party’s ‘democratic’ credentials while addressing the workers.

“When he speaks, Modi alone speaks. He doesn’t allow others to speak. He asks us what the Congress did in past 70 years. I ask, if we had not done anything, would Modi have been sitting where he is today? Had a tea vendor become a Prime Minister if the Congress had not preserved democracy?” Kharge said.

Kharge also took potshots at the PM saying he only makes pompous announcements that are far removed from the reality. “He call Congress the ‘Bail gadi’, but people know that the bullet train would be bringing in most number of criminals,” Kharge said, adding that if the government wanted to bring the bullet train, it should first take care of the tracks.

“How will bullet train run while one or the other bridge is falling every other day?” Kharge asked, referring to the accident in Mumbai last week. He also blamed the BJP for cow vigilantism.

Addressing the media after the meet, Kharge said that the Congress would approach all the political parties to forge a grand alliance before the Lok Sabha polls. “We shall not let the secular votes split,” he said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mallikarjun Kharge

Comments(7)

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

  • R Pushpavanam
    Because
    7 months ago reply

  • G Rao
    This guy who only claim to fame is leveraging on his backwards status has lost the plot and become senile. My this is this is what happens to a subservient human brain. Well Mr. Kharge respected leader of 'backward community"with billions in assets -- the tea seller became the PM despite your best efforts to stifle democracy and endless appeasement and cast based politics.
    7 months ago reply

    • shiva
      very true..
      7 months ago reply

  • Avinash Waikul
    A nasty comment with malicious intent.
    7 months ago reply

  • Hriday
    Bloody cheek. Democracy survived in India
    7 months ago reply

  • Swa
    Perhaps Khargeji thinks he is too young to remember that Nehru was PM for 17 years and NEHRU was often called BENEVOLENT DICTATOR. “ After Nehru Who” was debated ad nauseum in the early 60s.
    7 months ago reply

  • SWa
    Democracy is a means as follows. DEMOCRAY (not politicians' self serving and advertising frenzy and pontification) Democracy must - like all other systems to be working with people and ecosystems as a whole - fit in this ecosystem harmoniously
    7 months ago reply
Videos
Pulwama terror attack: 40 CRPF jawans killed in Jammu and Kashmir suicide bomb strike
Drug lord, 'El Chapo' guilty on all counts
Gallery
In this May 5, 1965 file photo Gordon Banks jumps to make a save in a soccer match against Hungary at Wembley stadium in London. | AP
Gordon Banks: Check out some rare photos of England goalie who pulled off 'save of the century'
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu's daylong fast 'Dharma Porata Deeksha' at Delhi's Andhra Bhawan demanding special status for his state on Monday became a rallying point for the opposition, which got together for the second time in less than a month to present a united front against the government. Click to see photos:
IN PICS | Opposition leaders support Chandrababu Naidu's demand for Andhra Pradesh special status
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp