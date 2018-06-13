Home Nation

Jammu and Kashmir: Four BSF men including 3 officers killed, 3 injured in Pakistan firing in Samba

A BSF official said Pakistani troops breached the border ceasefire in the Ramgarh sector at around 10.30 pm and targeted BSF outposts in the sector.

Published: 13th June 2018 09:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2018 09:45 AM   |  A+A-

BSF personnel patrolling at the international border on the outskirts of Jammu. (File Photo | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR: At least four BSF men including three officers were killed and three others injured in Pakistani troops firing and mortar shelling along the International Border in Ramgarh sector of border district of Samba in Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the Pakistani troops fired from automatic weapons and rained mortar shells on the BSF outposts.

“The Pakistani troops and firing continued till 2 am. The border guards also returned the fire with similar caliber weapons,” the official said.

He said four BSF men including three officers were killed and three injured in the Pakistani troops firing and shelling.

The injured jawans have been hospitalised

The deceased have been identified as Assistant Commandant Jitender Singh, Sub Inspector Rajneeesh, ASI Ram Nivas and constable Hansraj.

This is the first major border ceasefire violation by Pakistani troops after June 4 Sector commander level between BSF and Pakistan Rangers had agreed to ensure peace along the IB by respecting the 2003 border ceasefire.

Earlier, the DGMOs of the two countries had also agreed to uphold the 2003 border ceasefire agreement.

TAGS
Pakistan firing International Border India-Pakistan border

