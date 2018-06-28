Home Nation

10 BSF jawans heading to Jammu and Kashmir go missing

Officials accompanying the BSF regiment said that the missing jawans could have alighted from the special train between Bardhaman in West Bengal and Dhanbad in Jharkhand stations.

Published: 28th June 2018 10:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2018 10:36 AM   |  A+A-

By UNI

MUGHALSARAI: Ten Border Security Force (BSF) jawans heading to Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir went missing while traveling in a special army train somewhere in West Bengal or Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Officials accompanying the BSF regiment said that the missing jawans could have alighted from the special train between Bardhaman in West Bengal and Dhanbad in Jharkhand stations.

The train carrying around 83 jawans was heading to Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the missing jawans were noticed when officials conducted a headcount during a halt at Mughalsarai railway station on late Wednesday.

A case was registered at the GRP, Mugalsarai station on a written complaint by the commander of the BSP team.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, of Mugalsarai railway station told reporters on Thursday that 10 BSF jawans went missing from a special train while they were on their way to Jammu & Kashmir.

"Their commander has submitted a complaint to us. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. 83 BSF jawans were going to Jammu and Kashmir in a special train. Out of them, 10 jawans went missing somewhere in between Dhanbad and Bardhaman without informing their commander. We have filed an absconding report and have started investigating the matter," SI said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Argentina beats Spain 4-3. Here are the best moments from the match..
A family checking the remains of their coconut trees that were entirely levelled by cyclone Gaja at Ambalapattu in Thanjavur, on Wednesday | MK Ashok Kumar
Tamil Nadu CM visits Cyclone Gaja-affected areas
Gallery
1
This Day That Year: Here's what made news on November 30, 1947
As Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0' released today amid much fanfare, many celebrities caught up with the movie in the morning. Let us take a look at what the celebrities had to say about '2.0'.
Sivakarthikeyan to KV Anand: Kollywood give their verdict for Rajinikanth-starrer '2.0'
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp