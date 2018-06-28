10 BSF jawans heading to Jammu and Kashmir go missing

By UNI

MUGHALSARAI: Ten Border Security Force (BSF) jawans heading to Samba sector of Jammu and Kashmir went missing while traveling in a special army train somewhere in West Bengal or Jharkhand on Wednesday.

Officials accompanying the BSF regiment said that the missing jawans could have alighted from the special train between Bardhaman in West Bengal and Dhanbad in Jharkhand stations.

The train carrying around 83 jawans was heading to Samba sector in Jammu and Kashmir.

Officials said that the missing jawans were noticed when officials conducted a headcount during a halt at Mughalsarai railway station on late Wednesday.

A case was registered at the GRP, Mugalsarai station on a written complaint by the commander of the BSP team.

Sub-Inspector (SI) Jitendra Kumar Yadav, of Mugalsarai railway station told reporters on Thursday that 10 BSF jawans went missing from a special train while they were on their way to Jammu & Kashmir.

"Their commander has submitted a complaint to us. We have registered a case and are investigating the matter. 83 BSF jawans were going to Jammu and Kashmir in a special train. Out of them, 10 jawans went missing somewhere in between Dhanbad and Bardhaman without informing their commander. We have filed an absconding report and have started investigating the matter," SI said.