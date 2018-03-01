MUMBAI: Aga Khan Development Network and Aga Khan Health Services will jointly establish a cancer hospital for children in Mumbai.

The project was discussed at a meeting between chief minister Devendra Fadnavis and Shia Ismaili Imam and founder president of The Aga Khan Development Network, Prince Shah Karim Al Hussaini, also known as Aga Khan IV. Aga Khan is an honorary title given to the Imam of Nizari Ismailis.

During the meeting at Hotel Taj Mahal Palace, various social initiatives of the development network were discussed wherein special thrust was given on the children’s hospital. Renovation of the historical Aga Khan Palace in Pune where Mahatma Gandhi had been jailed during the British Raj, too, is on the cards.

Aga Khan said that he cherishes a special unbreakable relationship with Maharashtra and Mumbai, while Fadnavis assured all cooperation for projects proposed in by the network Maharashtra. Several high ranking officials along with tourism minister Jaykumar Rawal too were present at the meeting.