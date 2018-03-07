NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court today may take up plea filed against the decision of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), making Aadhaar mandatory to apply for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examinations.

The plea was filed by a resident of Gujarat Abid Ali Patel.

Earlier in February, the CBSE made Aadhar number mandatory for the NEET application for this year.

The examination for the NEET 2018 admission to undergraduate medical and dental courses is scheduled to be held on May 6.

The Aadhaar number has been made compulsory for all candidates except those from Assam, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya.