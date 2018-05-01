Home Nation

Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs to visit Sikkim, Arunachal Pradesh this month

By ANI

NEW DELHI: The Parliamentary Standing Committee on External Affairs, headed by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, will visit border areas in Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh in the last week of May, according to sources.

The Committee will review the situation in the aftermath of the crisis in Doklam, wherein a military stand-off had risen between Indian and Chinese troops last year over the Chinese's construction of a road in the area.

The situation was later resolved, following diplomatic discussions between the two nations.

The face-off, which lasted for 78 days, was called off after both sides arrived at an understanding for the disengagement.

