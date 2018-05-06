Home Nation

Congress MLA Aditi Singh trashes rumours of her marriage with Rahul Gandhi

The speculations gained ground after a few pictures of Aditi Singh and Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media and Whatsapp group.

Published: 06th May 2018

Rahul Gandhi and Aditi Singh (Photo | Aditi Singh Twitter)

By Namita Bajpai
Express News Service

LUCKNOW: At a time when campaigning in poll bound Karnataka is peaking, rumours of Congress chief Rahul Gandhi's proposed wedding with Congress's Rae Bareli MLA Aditi Singh have stirred the political circles in UP leaving the Congress leaders in quandary here on Sunday.

The speculations gained ground after a few pictures of Aditi Singh and Rahul Gandhi went viral on social media and Whatsapp group, in Rae Bareli to begin with, claiming that the wedding will be solmnised sometimes in May.

Unnerved by the rumours and refuting them vehemently, Aditi Singh, 29, initially took to twitter to express her chagrin. " Main kal se bahut pareshan hoon. Social media par meri aur Rahul Gandhi ki shaadi ko lekar jhoot phailaya Jaa raha hai.(I am very upset since yesterday as rumours of my marriage with Rahul Gandhi are doing rounds on social media)," tweeted the young MLA. In another tweet she said: "Rahul ji mere bade bhai ki tarah haina aur main hamesha unhe Rakhi bandhtee hoon (Rahul Gandhi is like elder brother to me and I always tie rakhi to him)".

Later, while talking to media persons, Aditi claimd it be a propaganda to tarnish her image. Calling it the handiwork of some mischievous political rivals, the MLA warned them through twitter: "Afwaah failane wale baaz ayen (those behind the rumour must behave)"

Meanwhile, the rumour mongers shared pictures of the two with Sonia Gandhi and Aditi Singh's father Akhilesh Singh clicked during former Congress chief's recent visit to Rae Bareli.

However, without calling names as to who could be behind such rumours, Aditi said it was a mere propaganda to divert people's attention from Karnataka polls and distract party leaders and workers as Congress was putting up a robust campaign in the poll bound state to bring the Congress government back for another term.

Considered to be quite close to Gandhi family, especially Priyanka, Aditi Singh is the first time MLA who left the world of fashion to carry her father's legacy forward in Rae Bareli. Akhilesh Singh had been five time MLA from the same seat.

In fact, Aditi, a management grad from Duke University, US, had won from Rae Bareli in 2017 the seat with a margin of over 90,000 votes.

On the other, if the sources are to be believed, Aditi's rise in the party was unsettling the rival section comprising the other influential political family headed by Dinesh Singh who recently defected from Congress to join the BJP on April 21. On Friday, Congress had moved a disqualification application against to the vidhan parishad for disqualification of Dinesh Singh's membership.

