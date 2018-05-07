Home Nation

Abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

Republic TV denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running a false and malicious campaign.

Published: 07th May 2018 12:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2018 12:34 AM   |  A+A-

Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami

By PTI

MUMBAI: Police have registered an abetment of suicide case against Republic TV editor-in-chief Arnab Goswami and two others, after a 53-year-old interior designer allegedly committed suicide, along with his mother, over "non-payment" of dues.

In a statement, Republic TV, however, denied the allegation and said that certain vested interest groups were running "a false and malicious campaign and making false statements and innuendos against the company by exploiting the tragic event".

The case under Section 306 (abetment of suicide) of the IPC has been filed by Alibaug police in neighbouring Raigad district, Superintendent of Police Anil Paraskar said.

The other two booked along with Goswami are identified as Feroz Shaikh and Niteish Sarda, owners of two firms.

A suicide note purportedly written by Anvay Naik, managing director of Concorde Designs Private Limited, said he was forced to take his life as he was not paid his Rs 5.40-crore dues by the three.

Naik and his mother were found dead at their farmhouse in Kavir village of Alibaug taluka yesterday.

Naik was found hanging from the ceiling on the first floor while his mother's body was found on a bed on the ground floor.

Asked about reports that a team of Alibaug police visited Mumbai today, Paraskar said the team might have come to Mumbai in connection with the case.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Republic TV Arnab Goswami

Comments

More from this section

Madhya Pradesh BJP corporator held for operating IPL betting racket

'Proposal' to replace Kokborok with Hindi in news slammed

Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Mahendra Nath Pandey says Muhammad Ali Jinnah had worked to destroy the country

IPL2018
Videos
Actress Priyanka Chopra (File | AP)
Priyanka Chopra, Will Smith to star in YouTube originals
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia. | Reuters
US Navy reforms 'Second Fleet,' eyeing Russia
Gallery
As the world marks Karl Marx's 200th birth anniversary, the revolutionary philosopher's legacy remains divisive more than a quarter century after the fall of the Berlin Wall. Here are ten quotes by the leftist-visionary that is prevalent even two centurie
Karl Marx at 200: Ten quotes by the political philosopher who said 'the proletarians have nothing to lose but their chains'
Up to 10,000 people have been asked to leave their homes on Hawaii's Big Island following the eruption of the Kilauea volcano that came after a series of recent earthquakes. Adding to the chaos, the island's largest earthquake in more than 40 years, a mag
IN PICTURES | Earthquakes, lava and gas: Hawaii residents flee volcanic threats