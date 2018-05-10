Goa government to file review petition against Supreme Court mining ban order

By PTI

PANAJI: The Goa government will file a review petition against the Supreme Court order of February this year quashing the second renewal of iron ore mining leases given to 88 companies in Goa in 2015, which brought the mining industry in the coastal state to a halt.

A note moved by the Cabinet Advisory Committee (CAC) today mentioned that Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar, who is currently undergoing medical treatment in the USA, has given his nod to file the review petition before the apex court, one of the CAC members Francis D'Souza told PTI.

In its meeting held last month, the CAC had advised the state government to file a review petition seeking amendment to the supreme court order, dated February 7.

D'Souza said the petition would be filed "as soon as possible".

The five-decade-old mining industry in Goa plunged into uncertainty after the SC ban came into effect on March 16.

The shutdown resulted into the people dependent on mining for survival as well as other stake-holders losing their main source of livelihood.

Goa transport minister Sudin Dhavalikar had estimated revenue loss to the tune of Rs 3,500 crore per year due to closure of the mining activity.