Army, Jammu and Kashmir Speaker differ over house construction

Fayaz Wani By

Express News Service

SRINAGAR: The Army has moved the J&K High Court to stay construction of Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh’s house near an ammunition depot at Nagrota.

Singh owns land near the ammunition sub depot at Ban village in Nagrota tehsil of Jammu district. General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh had written to Singh on March 19, informing him that his house is a potential safety hazard. But with Singh in no mood to listen, the Army has moved the court to stop construction of the building.

Meanwhile, an official in Nirmal Singh’s office said the HC heard the case on May 7 and it did not issue any stay. He added the construction is taking place 2,000 yards — beyond the 1,000 yard no-construction rule — away from the depot.