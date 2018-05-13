Home Nation

Army, Jammu and Kashmir Speaker differ over house construction

Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh owns land near the ammunition sub depot at Ban village in Nagrota tehsil of Jammu district.

Published: 13th May 2018 06:28 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2018 06:28 AM   |  A+A-

Jammu and Kashmir Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh (File | PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRINAGAR:  The Army has moved the J&K High Court to stay construction of Assembly Speaker Nirmal Singh’s house near an ammunition depot at Nagrota.

Singh owns land near the ammunition sub depot at Ban village in Nagrota tehsil of Jammu district. General Officer Commanding of Jammu-based 16 Corps Lt Gen Saranjeet Singh had written to Singh on March 19, informing him that his house is a potential safety hazard. But with Singh in no mood to listen, the Army has moved the court to stop construction of the building.

Meanwhile, an official in Nirmal Singh’s office said the HC heard the case on May 7 and it did not issue any stay. He added the construction is taking place 2,000 yards — beyond the 1,000 yard no-construction rule — away from the depot.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Jammu and Kashmir Army Nirmal Singh

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

US curbs' effect on Russia arms deals discussed at NSA-level dialogue

Unending protests hit education in Jammu and Kashmir

Srinagar diary

IPL2018
Videos
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey.
JD(S) MLA C B Suresh shares breakfast with monkey
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Karnataka polls: Tribal polling booth Shivamogga's Goutamanagar village sees heavy rush on poll
Gallery
Fevered preparations are underway ahead of Prince Harry's wedding with actress Meghan Markle on May 19: Many roads have been repaved, street signs are being repainted, storefronts are decked out with life-size cutouts of Harry and Markle and shoppers are
IN PICTURES | All roads lead to Windsor ahead of Prince Harry-Meghan Markle's wedding
A voter shows his ink stained finger after casting his ballot during the polling day for the Karnataka Assembly election 2018 in Bengaluru on Saturday. (PTI Photos)
IN PICTURES | Karnataka Assembly Elections: Five crore voters to decide state's fate