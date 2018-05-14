Home Nation

Naxals disrupt train movement on Dantewada-Kirandul rail line

An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district today after the ultras disrupted train movement on the Dantewada-Kirandul railway line.

Published: 14th May 2018 05:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th May 2018 05:48 PM   |  A+A-

naxals

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By PTI

RAIPUR: An exchange of fire took place between Naxals and security forces in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district today after the ultras disrupted train movement on the Dantewada-Kirandul railway line, police said.

No casualty or injury was reported from either side.

However, Naxals torched a JCB machine and a truck engaged in laying on the railway track before fleeing the spot, a police official said.

Last night, the rebels blocked the movement of a goods train on the Dantewada-Kirandul route by placing a tree on the tracks between Kamaloor and Bhansi stations, around 450 kms from the state capital, Additional Superintendent of Police Gorakhnath Baghel told PTI.

Acting on the information, a combined squad of the District Reserve Guard (DRG) and local police was sent to the spot for the rescue operation this morning, he said.

While the security men were heading towards the spot, the ultras, who had laid an ambush near Pandevar forest area, triggered an IED (improvised explosive device) blast and opened indiscriminate firing on the police personnel.

The patrolling team retaliated quickly forcing Naxals to escape, he said.

However, before fleeing the spot, the Naxals burnt a JCB machine and a trailer truck parked near Pandevar.

The machine and the truck were engaged in track- laying work as a part of the track-doubling project on the Visakhapatnam-Kirandul (Dantewada) rail route, he said.

During a search, two live IEDs were recovered from the spot, he said.

The search operation was underway in the region and further details are awaited, he said.

According to a railway official, an overhead electric wire broke after a tree, chopped by Naxals to block the train traffic, fell on it between Kamaloor and Bhansi.

Efforts were underway to repair the overhead wire, he said, adding that the movement of trains on the route was expected to resume by this evening.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Mehbooba Mufti government revokes order that sought details of Kashmiri Pandits visiting Kheer Bhawani temple

EVM, Voting

High Court notice to Punjab State Election Commission on plea seeking EVMs in panchayat polls

Congress terms chargesheet against Shashi Tharoor as politically motivated

IPL2018
Videos
Deepika Padukone leaves the Cannes Film Festival. Shaleena Nathani captioned it: 'Cannes you were fabulous @deepikapadukone #cannes2018 wearing @maxmara bag @burberry shoes @gianvitorossi sunglasses @marcjacobs'(Instagram Photo | @shaleenanathani)
Deepika Padukone shares her Cannes experience!
Image used for representational purpose
Four platforms spurring growth of local businesses
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets