Home Nation

Controversies dogged Information and Broadcasting Ministry under Smriti Irani

Smriti Irani's ministry was at the centre of a controversy over around 50 recipients of the National Film Awards boycotting the award ceremony earlier this month.

Published: 15th May 2018 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2018 12:53 AM   |  A+A-

Now former union Information and Broadcasting Minister Smriti Irani (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Information and Broadcasting Ministry was in news for making some controversial decision when Smriti Irani was at the helm of affairs.

The most prominent among them included the controversy over "guidelines to regulate fake news", which caused widespread outrage among media organizations and were withdrawn after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention.

Her ministry was at the centre of a controversy over around 50 recipients of the National Film Awards skipping the award ceremony earlier this month.

The recipients were unhappy over President Ram Nath Kovind presenting the awards to only a select set of winners.

READ | PM reshuffles cabinet: Smriti Irani removed as I&B Minister; Piyush Goyal given additional charge of Finance Ministry

The Rashtrapati Bhavan had reportedly conveyed to the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) its unhappiness at the manner in which the president's office was dragged into the controversy due to what it saw as mismanagement on the part of the I&B Ministry.

In a major embarrassment for the ministry, the PMO had on April 3 ordered it to withdraw a press release on fake news, holding that the decision on what constitutes fake news should be left to press bodies.

Announcing measures to check fake news, the ministry had said that a journalist's accreditation could be permanently cancelled if the scribe is found generating or propagating fake news.

The ministry had come in for criticism in April after it issued an order for constitution of a committee to frame rules to regulate news portals and media websites.

More than 100 journalists and media professionals had then written to Irani, saying additional regulations will open up the possibility of widespread abuse and attempts to suppress political dissent by the government.

A number of Indian Information Service officers were transferred during Irani's tenure, prompting the officers' association to write to the PMO, drawing its attention to the orders, which it alleged were in contravention of the rules and established practices.

A row had erupted after news website The Wire quoted Prasar Bharati Chairman A Surya Prakash as saying that the public broadcaster had to pay staff salary for January and February out of its contingency funds as the ministry had not released the funds.

The news website had claimed that the delay in the release of funds was due to an alleged standoff between the Prasar Bharati and the I&B Ministry.

Reacting to the news report, the ministry had said that the Prasar Bharati had not signed an MoU with it as required by autonomous bodies getting grants-in-aid by the government.

The ministry was also in news when its proposal to appoint an IAS officer as the Member (Personnel) on the Prasar Bharati Board was reportedly dropped at its board meeting in February with some members opining that the move would amount to contempt of the Prasar Bharati Act.

Another resolution that was reportedly dropped at the meeting was regarding the appointment of two senior journalists as head of Doordarshan News and Chief Editor of Prasar Bharati News Service (AIR) on the grounds of high costs.

Modi tonight removed Irani as I&B Minister and gave the portfolio to her deputy Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore in a minor but significant reshuffle of his cabinet.

Irani had assumed the charge of the ministry in July last year after M Venkaiah Naidu had resigned following his nomination as the NDA's vice presidential candidate.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Smriti Irani

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

More from this section

Land encroachment by Myanmar: Manipur group petitions Modi

More voices of rebellion in Punjab Congress, three more MLA resign from assembly committees

Sexual assault, harassment, graphic, vijesh

NHRC to start forums on issues concerning public

IPL2018
Videos
Ekta Kapoor  |Instagram
Ekta Kapoor slams International YouTuber for trolling
Palestinian protesters carry an injured man who was shot by Israeli troops during a deadly protest at the Gaza Strip's border with Israel | AP
Dozens killed in Gaza protests ahead of embassy opening
Gallery
A view of Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, Friday, May 11, 2018. All roads seem to lead to Windsor Castle, a magnificent fortress perched high on a hill topped by the royal standard when the queen is in residence. It is here — a favoured royal playground since William the Conqueror built the first structure here in 1070 — that the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will take place. (Photo | AP)
Britain prepares as the Royal Wedding day nears
Chennai Super Kings rode on opener Ambati Rayudu (100 not out) and Shane Watson (57) heroics to hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by eight wickets here on Sunday and maintain their second spot in the Indian Premier League. | PTI
IPL: Ambati Rayudu, Shane Watson help Chennai Super Kings hammer Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets