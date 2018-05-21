PM Narendra Modi leaves for Sochi for informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday morning left for a day-long visit to Russia where he will hold an informal summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Sochi.

The visit and informal summit would give a 'strong message' that New Delhi believes in pursuing a deep rooted relationship with all major countries of the world, officials said here.

"The statement we are making is that India has strong relationship with all the major partners," a senior official said here last week.

Mr Modi's one-day trip to Russian summer beach resort of Sochi coincides amid US sanctions against Moscow.

The US move has raised concerns that the Washington's decision could possibly affect Russian military supplies to India, particularly an estimated Rs 40,000-crore deal to buy the sophisticated, long-range S-400 air defence system.

However, it is in this context, a senior official had said on Thursday, "We are not going to allow our defence requirements to be dictated by any other country.

Whatever is in India's interest in terms of procuring equipment for national security and defence is what will determine the manner in which we act with various countries".

The US sanctions against Russia is for its meddling in Ukraine, Syria and the 2016 presidential elections.

India's military and strategic ties with Russia date back to the Cold War era.

Before leaving for Sochi, the Prime Minister expressed confidence that his talks with Mr Putin will further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries.

In a series of tweets, Mr Modi said, he is looking forward to his meeting with President Putin.

The Prime Minister also extended greetings to the people of Russia.

Mr Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping held a similar informal summit in China recently.

Indian officials say Russia is an "old friend and trusted partner" and thus it is not an issue of building a relationship or deepening trust.

"It is a question of using that trust and friendship that we have to discuss a number of issues those have emerged as a result of important changes in the international and regional situations," a senior official has said.