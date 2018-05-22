Home Nation

Cops in Bengal and Bihar exchange inputs of arms smuggling after seizure of 80 unfinished revolvers at Lakhisarai station

The SP said all the unfinished weapons were imported from West Bengal and the assembly point is Munger.

Published: 22nd May 2018 12:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd May 2018 12:34 PM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By UNI

KOLKATA: The West Bengal police and their Bihar counterpart have begun exchange of inputs regarding actual sources of gun factory after a seizure of 80 unfinished of pistols/revolvers and arrest of four arms smugglers at Lakhisarai junction railway station under Munger in Bihar.

The Bihar police in collaboration with RPF and GRP during routine frisking of imported vegetables found eighty pieces of unfinished weapons, concealed in vegetable sacks and arrested four arms smugglers, based in Munger, district police super Gaurav Mangla told reporters here.

The arms were seized on Sunday after a train from Howrah arrived with four smugglers, indentified as Md Irfan, Md Imtiaz, Md Nasim and Md Muktar. All the residents of Munger.

He said they had information that such unfinished weapons have been imported from West Bengal and this underworld business has been going for past four years.

The SP said now they have been exchanging information with West Bengal police regarding sources of illegal arms factories and mode of transportation.

