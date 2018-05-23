Home Nation

Former Bihar CM Lalu Prasad​ lands in Mumbai ahead of hospitalization

The suggestion came after the medical board at the RIMS reviewed the condition of Lalu Prasad and found that his sugar level was high and increasing.

RJD chief Lalu Prasad (File | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief and former Bihar chief minister Lalu Prasad arrived at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji International Airport, ahead of his hospitalisation on Wednesday.

He was accompanied by son Tej Pratap, daughter Misa Bharti, and daughter-in-law Aishwarya, and will be admitted to the Asian Heart Hospital for treatment of his heart and kidney related ailments.

Lalu, who has been convicted in three fodder scam cases by a special Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ranchi since December last year, was undergoing treatment at Rajendra Institute Medical Sciences (RIMS) earlier.

He was admitted to RIMS on March 16 after he complained of discomfort at Birsa Munda Jail, and was later moved to the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi.

The suggestion came after the medical board at the RIMS reviewed the condition of Lalu Prasad and found that his sugar level was high and increasing. They also said that he had developed some renal problems.

He also reportedly suffers from high blood pressure and diabetes.

