Gurgaon: 3 arrested for running fake call center 

The arrests were made after a crime branch team raided their house at sector 33 where they were running the call center, Ravinder Kumar, PRO of Gurgaon Police, said.

By PTI

GURGAON: The Gurgaon Police has arrested three people for running a fake call center here, an official said today. The call center having strength of 25 employees used to make random calls to USA citizens as officials of internal revenue service and asked them to pay different taxes lengthened on them.

They have received online transfer from USD 50 to USD 200, Kumar said The accused were identified as Vatshal, Shidharta Sachdani and Brajesh Yadav.

"The main kingpin of this call center was Vatshal. The role of Sachdani was to select phone numbers which are being targeted by them for random calls. While Yadav used to identify email id to select targets and make calls," SHO of Palam Vihar police station, Sajjan Singh, said.

The accused would use special technology to hide callers identities and therefore victims probably did not know that the calls were made from India.

"We have seized two high-tech servers, a CPU, routers and other items during the raid. They managed to squeeze money from half a dozen people daily," Singh added.

