Mother bitten by snake breastfeeds girl, both die in Uttar Pradesh

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she was breastfed by her mother who was bitten by a poisonous snake in a village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said today, adding that the woman too died shortly after.

Police said the incident happened in Mandla village last evening.

The woman was sleeping in her house when she was bitten by a snake, but she did not realise and breastfed her baby, police said.

According to police, the two were rushed to a hospital when their condition deteriorated.

The baby died at the hospital and later the mother was also declared dead by doctors.