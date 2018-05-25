Home Nation

Mother bitten by snake breastfeeds girl, both die in Uttar Pradesh

The woman was sleeping in her house when she was bitten by a snake, but she did not realise and breastfed her baby.

Published: 25th May 2018 10:26 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th May 2018 10:26 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By PTI

MUZAFFARNAGAR: A two-and-a-half-year-old girl died after she was breastfed by her mother who was bitten by a poisonous snake in a village in Muzaffarnagar district, police said today, adding that the woman too died shortly after.

Police said the incident happened in Mandla village last evening.

The woman was sleeping in her house when she was bitten by a snake, but she did not realise and breastfed her baby, police said.

According to police, the two were rushed to a hospital when their condition deteriorated.

The baby died at the hospital and later the mother was also declared dead by doctors.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
TAGS
Uttar Pradesh Muzaffarnagar Mandla village

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Twitterati reacts over Kareena Kapoor's feminism statement
Tuticorin Sterlite Industries Copper Power Plant (File | EPS)
At least 13 people dead in violence against Sterlite Copper plant in Tuticorin
Gallery
Tension continued to prevail in Thoothukudi for the third consecutive day as the death toll due to police firing at anti-Sterlite protesters rose to 13. (Express Photo | V Karthik Alagu)
Thoothukudi anti-Sterlite protests: Tension continues for third day, death toll due to police firing rises to 13
Thousands of supporters gathered out side Vidhana Soudha complex, where H D Kumaraswamy was sworn-in as the Chief Minister of Karnataka on Wednesday (Express Photo | Pandarinath B)
Supporters cheer as HD Kumaraswamy takes oath as 25th CM of Karnataka