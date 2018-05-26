Home Nation

CBSE class 12 results out; Topper Meghna Srivastava scores 499 out of 500

Published: 26th May 2018 06:20 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th May 2018 06:20 PM   |  A+A-

Meghna, a student of Step By Step school, with her parents. (EPS)

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Meghna Srivastava, a humanities student from the National Capital Region who had to take the Economics re-test following the paper leak controversy was declared as all India CBSE class XII topper as the board announced the results for nearly 12 lakh students on Saturday.

Meghna, a student of Step By Step school, Taj expressway, Noida scored a perfect 100 in four subjects Psychology, History, Geography and Economics except English (core) in which she scored 99, finishing a tally of 499 out of total 500 marks.

“I am absolutely elated with the results. Studying consistently throughout the year was my strategy but I never expected I will score the highest marks in the country,” said Meghna. “Re-test (for Economics) did not bother me much though we were under confusion and stress for a few days.” She is eyeing a seat in the prestigious Delhi University.

The second topper, Anushka Chandra, also from Uttar Pradesh, is just one mark behind with 498. There are, however, seven students—which includes two boys-- who have scored 497 marks.

This year too, like previous years, girls have outshined boys with an overall passing percentage of 88.31 compared to 78.09 of boys.

The overall pass percentage is 83.01 up one per cent from last year, and the top three regions are Trivandrum with 97.32 per cent, Chennai with 93.87 per cent and Delhi with 89 per cent.

Surprisingly, government-aided schools have shown better results with a pass percentage of 84.48 than government schools (84.39) and private ones (82.50).

Nearly 95 percent of about 15,000 students who took the examination abroad have cleared it. The passing percentage among differently abled students was 87.52 and A Vijay Ganesh, a student of Palighat Lions School in Palakkad, Kerala—with 492 marks is the topper in the category.

The CBSE Class 12 examinations were scheduled to end on April 13 with the Physical Education exam. The date line, however, was extended up to April 27 because of Bharat Bandh and the board's decision to cancel the exam due to reports from some parts of the country about the leak of the CBSE Class 12 economics paper and Class 10 maths paper.

CBSE Class 12 economics paper was re-scheduled to April 25 after the paper leak but the CBSE decided not to organise class 10 maths paper following widespread protests by students and guardians.

This year, 11.86 lakh students had registered for Class 12 or all India senior secondary level exams which were held at 4,138 centres in India and 71 centres abroad.

The date for releasing Class 10 results, however, is yet to be announced.

Students can check their results here:

cbse.nic.in

cbseresults.nic.in

results.nic.in

cbse.examresults.net

results.gov.in

