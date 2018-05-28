Bhopal diary

Anuraag Singh By

Express News Service

Jyotiraditya Scindia outsmarts state BJP chief

Former union minister and chief of opposition Congress’ State Election Campaign Committee Jyotiraditya Scindia and BJP state chief Rakesh Singh recently organised one hour live sessions on Facebook to connect with netizens for the upcoming Assembly polls. Scindia, the four-time Lok Sabha member from Guna seat, outsmarted Singh, the Jabalpur MP, in the virtual world of social media, as his session received 52,000 views as compared to just 42,000 views of Singh’s session. Scindia’s session also garnered 1,400 shares and 8,100 likes, besides 7,600 comments, which was better than 6,700 likes and 7,400 comments for Singh’s session.

Bhopal girl tops CBSE Class XII results in MP

With 98.6% marks, Delhi Public School (Neelbad-Bhopal) student Shabdita Tiwari topped the CBSE Class XII results in Madhya Pradesh. “Studying throughout the year instead of just three months and taking all preparatory exams conducted by my school seriously was the guiding mantra for me,” said Tiwari, who now wants to study History for pursuing a career in International Relations. DPS-Kolar student Nayanika Mukherjee topped the city in Science stream with Biology, whereas Ayudh Saxena of DPS-Neelbad and Ishita Jain of Carmel Convent Senior Secondary School, BHEL bagged the top positions in Science with Mathematics and Commerce subjects.

AAP convener begins indefinite fast

AAP state convener Alok Agrawal started an indefinite fast at Yadgar-E-Shahjahani Park from Saturday, demanding farm loan waiver for farmers, better prices for agricultural produce and against high-priced electricity. The IIT-Kanpur alumnus-turned-social activist, who has been part of Medha Patkar’s Narmada Bachao Andolan, also announced that the indefinite fast would continue till the government fulfills the demands. The first day of the protest saw several ruling BJP and opposition Congress leaders and workers from Tikamgarh, Vidisha and Katni districts join the AAP. On the second day of the protest, socialist leader Raghu Thakur met Agrawal and other AAP protestors.

Foreign players for T-20 cricket tourney

International cricketers will be in action in Bhopal during the Madhya Premier League T-20 cricket tourney. Players from England, Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, The Netherlands and Bermuda will be part of the tournament. Each team will have three international players, two national level players, former Ranji and senior division players from different states. The tourney will be held at Bab-E-Ali Stadium in Koh-e-Fiza from June 16. Teams from six cities will compete for the title.

App launched for student counselling

The school education department launched ‘MP Career Mitra,’ an Android app, for career counseling of students who cleared the MPBSE Class X and XII exams. The app was launched a day before CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan launched the ambitious career counseling initiative ‘Hum Choo Lenge Aasman.’ While the physical counseling sessions can be attended only by students who scored 70% and above, the website and the mobile app are accessible for all students.

Anuraag Singh

Our correspondent in Madhya Pradesh

singhanuraag.jaurno@gmail.com