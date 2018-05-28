Home Nation

Sikh man's video waking up Muslim neighbours for Sehri goes viral in Jammu and Kashmir

The 21-second video clip, showing the man beating the drum to wake up his neighbours, is being widely shared on various social media platforms here.

Published: 28th May 2018 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th May 2018 10:11 PM   |  A+A-

A representational image of a mosque.

By PTI

SRINAGAR: A video clip has gone viral in which an unidentified elderly Sikh man seems to have taken the responsibility of waking up his Muslim neighbours in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district for Sehri -- pre-dawn Ramzan meal.

The 21-second video clip, showing the man beating the drum to wake up his neighbours, is being widely shared on various social media platforms here.

"Allah Rasool de pyaaro, jannat de talabgaro, utho roza rakho (The beloved of Allah and his messenger, the seekers of paradise, wake up to start your fast)," the unidentified Sikh man shouts.

Many of the netizens lauded the Sikh man, saying he embodied the communal harmony that has existed in Kashmir for centuries.

'Seharkhwaan' is the term used for the drum beaters who go around a locality to wake up its residents for the pre-dawn meal before start of dawn-to-dusk fast during Ramzan.

This task is normally taken up by one of the Muslims from the locality but members from minority community doing it is rare but not new.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

IPL2018
Videos
Last rites of Army jawan NG Chopde, who was missing from MP's Jabalpur station on May 17, was performed in his hometown in Aurangabad on Sunday.
Aurangabad: Last rites of Army jawan who was missing, performed in hometown
30 people donated their hair at a special hair donation at special donation campaign for cancer patients in Dimapur on Sunday.
Nagaland: People donate hair at special donation campaign for cancer patients
Gallery
Former Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh and Telugu Film Star N T Rama Rao | Express Archives
IN PICTURES | Remembering former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister NT Rama Rao
Chennai Super Kings completed a fairytale comeback from disgrace to glory, clinching their third IPL title after imposing all-rounder Shane Watson single-handedly hammered Sunrises Hyderabad into submission with a blazing hundred in the final here today.
Whistle Podu time: Shane Watson dominates Sunrisers Hyderabad to lead Chennai Super Kings to third IPL title