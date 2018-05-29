Home Nation

Rajasthan priest attacked for allegedly not allowing President Ram Nath Kovind enter temple

The accused, Ashok Meghwal, stood in a queue and attacked the priest Mahadevpuri as soon as his turn came to offer prayer.

President Ram Nath Kovind (File | PTI)

By IANS

JAIPUR: A man disguised as a devotee attacked a priest of a Brahma temple in Rajasthan's Pushkar district for allegedly not allowing President Ram Nath Kovind to enter the sanctum sanctorum, police said on Tuesday.

According to Pushkar station incharge Mahaveer Sharma, Meghwal who claims to be a doctor, was mentally unstable.

The President, who was on a recent trip to Pushkar, offered prayers on the temple's doorstep since his wife had a knee problem.

However, a few miscreants circulated messages on WhatsApp that Kovind was not being permitted to enter the temple premises.

The attack was caught on camera and the footage went viral where the accused is seen waving his sharp-edged weapon for a few minutes scaring other devotees.

This attack has raised several questions on the security arrangements of the temple where each and every devotee needs to go through a metal detector test to enter the premises.

