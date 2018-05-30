Unemployed man in West Bengal impersonates as transgender, nabbed by genuine transgender

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: Losing his former job as a tea garden worker, a man impersonating as a transgender to feed his six children was caught by genuine transgender people, thrashed and taken into their custody.

Dil Kumar, a resident of Islampur in Uttar Dinajpur district of West Bengal, took to the profession of begging by impersonating as a transgender a few years ago after the tea garden he was working in as a labourer shut down.

He even changed his voice as that of the transgender for better disguise. However, locals at Malbazar in Jalpaiguri district got suspicious of him and summoned the local transgender people.

The local transgender people examined him on Wednesday morning and found out that he was lying. He was beaten up severely by them and the entire scene was enjoyed by the locals who gathered at the area to witness the happenings, sources said.

“I have one daughter and five sons and I have to feed them which is why I took up this profession as my last resort after becoming jobless. However, my children don’t know that I do this to feed them,” Dil Kumar said.

However, local transgender people were not ready to relent. “We will not hand him over to the police. We will take him to our custody and give him such a treatment that he will never wear a saree again,” a transgender said.