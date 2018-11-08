Lok Sabha Secy Gen Snehlata Shrivastava  gets one-year extension

Home Nation

Published: 08th November 2018 03:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th November 2018 03:19 PM   |  A+A-

Lok Sabha

A view of the Lok Sabha. (File | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The tenure of Snehlata Shrivastava, the first woman Secretary General of the Lok Sabha, has been extended by Speaker Sumitra Mahajan for one year.

The 1982-batch retired IAS officer of the Madhya Pradesh cadre who was appointed last year in rank and status of a Cabinet Secretary was scheduled to retire on November 30.

According to a Lok Sabha secretariat notification, "The speaker is pleased to extend the tenure of Snehlata Shrivastava. In the rank and status of Cabinet Secretary for a period of one year with effect from December 1, 2018 up to November 30, 2019."

Shrivastava, with 35 years of rich and varied administrative experience, has held several important positions in the Madhya Pradesh government as well as at the Centre.

She has served as Secretary in the Ministry of Law and Justice and as Special/Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Finance.

She has also held several senior positions in the Madhya Pradesh government, including Principal Secretary in the departments of Culture and Parliamentary Affairs.

