Home Nation

Colombo-bound Spice Jet flight takes off after nine-hour delay from Madurai airport

The flight, SG 3, was scheduled to depart from Madurai at 12:50 am. However, the flight was constantly rescheduled without informing passengers about the reason for the same.

Published: 10th November 2018 05:41 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th November 2018 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

SpiceJet

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By ANI

MADURAI: Passengers of Colombo-bound Spice Jet flight were stranded for nine hours on Saturday wee hours at Madurai airport after the plane was delayed due to operational reasons.

The flight, SG 3, was scheduled to depart from Madurai at 12:50 am. However, the flight was constantly rescheduled without informing passengers about the reason for the same, before it finally took off at 9:30 am.

Speaking to ANI, one of the passengers of the delayed flight said that a total of 68 passengers were stuck at the airport unaware of the reason for the rescheduling. "They [airport authorities] did not tell us the reason for the flight's delay. In total, 68 passengers were stuck here including small children and women," he said.

Another passenger, who was travelling to Colombo on account of his brother's demise, also expressed his angst against the airline.

"My brother passed away yesterday. So I am in a hurry to reach Sri Lanka. My brother's body has been brought and my relatives are all waiting for my presence. But here, the flight has been continuously delayed. I paid a hefty amount to purchase the ticket but this is of no use," he claimed.

However, a Spice Jet spokesperson said that the flight was delayed on account of operational reasons. "Due to operational reasons, your flight SG 3 dated 09-Nov-18 from Madurai will now operate as the new flight number SG 9003 dated 10-Nov-18 with the revised departure time of 09:30 AM. We regret the inconvenience caused," a statement from the airline noted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Spice Jet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Huawei Mate 20 Pro phone. (Photo | EPS)
OH MY GIZMO: First look of Huawei Mate 20 Pro | Exclusive from the launch event
Kisan Rally March moving towards parliament Street in New Delhi on Friday. | (Shekhar Yadav | EPS)
Why are the farmers protesting? Here are their demands..
Gallery
Thousands of farmers from across the country, who have been camping at the Ramlila ground in New Delhi since Thursday, began their march to Parliament Street on Friday amid heavy policy deployment, to press for their demands, including debt relief and remunerative prices for their produce. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
Tamil Nadu farmers join rally in Delhi, start naked protest
Bollywood actors Tillotama Shome, Irrfan Khan and Rasika Duggal during the screening of film 'Qissa' in Mumbai. (File | PTI)
Here are some rare snaps of Bollywood star Irrfan Khan
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp